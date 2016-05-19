How To Convince Your Employer To Divest Your 401(k) From Fossil Fuels

When Peabody Energy–the largest coal company in the U.S.–filed for bankruptcy in April, it was the latest in a long list of coal companies to fold. Oil stock prices also keep falling. As renewable energy grows, it’s hard to argue that fossil fuel companies are a good long-term investment–but your retirement savings are probably tied up in them.

Of the 100 largest public company 401(k) plans, only one option is divested from fossil fuels, according to an analysis by Fossil Free Funds, an online tool that checks each fund’s investments.

By the time world leaders met at the climate talks last November in Paris, hundreds of universities and institutions like the Rockefeller Brothers Fund–collectively representing $3.4 trillion in assets–had pulled out of fossil fuels. Now some employees are starting to demand the same thing in 401(k)s.

“It’s easier, medium, or hard depending on if you’re working for a small, mid-sized, or large company,” says R. Paul Herman, CEO of HIP (Human Impact + Profit) Investor, a company that rates the social and environmental impact of 15,000 stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. “What we’ve found with small companies is that they are very adept and agile and listen to their employees.”

At Stok, a small consulting startup that helps the building industry with sustainability issues, employees weren’t willing to invest in the standard 401(k) the company originally offered.

“Basically, they were saying, ‘I work all day long to mitigate the impacts of climate change…I’m not going to turn around and invest in fossil fuels and toxic products and bad labor practices,'” says Burke Pemberton, principal at Stok.

When company leaders approached their retirement plan advisor asking for a fossil-free option, they were told they’d have to work with someone else. They reached out to HIP Investor, which rated all of the funds their plan offered, and screened out anything with fossil fuel investments. Now, when employees sign up for a 401(k), they have a fossil free option for every level of risk tolerance. Each option is also screened for expected financial performance.