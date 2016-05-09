Inside The Restoration Of Lost ’70s Animated Curiosity “Belladonna Of Sadness”

The 1973 Japanese film is considered to be a landmark in animation, but it barely made a splash abroad and never even found its way stateside–until now. Thanks to more than 1,000 hours of restoration by the team at distribution company Cinelicious Pics, Belladonna of Sadness recently made its U.S. debut in theaters, giving the film’s cult following a crisp and more vibrant rendition of their classic and newcomers a harrowing barrel roll through director Eiichi Yamamoto and artist Kuni Fukai’s lush and twisted world.

Set in a harsh feudal village, Belladonna of Sadness follows the downfall, rise, and persecution of Jeanne, a beautiful young maiden, who, on her wedding night, is viciously raped by the local lord and his court, setting her on a collision course with the Devil. Jeanne’s sexuality, once a liability, becomes the source of her power as she reclaims her shattered life through the counsel of the Devil. However, the prominence she gains puts her in direct and deadly competition with the royal court.

Belladonna of Sadness was adapted from French historian Jules Michelet’s novel La Sorcière and was the third film in the trilogy Animerama started by Japanese manga and anime legend Osamu Tezuka. Tezuka created Animerama to revolutionize animated films, drenching his creations in sexually explicit overtones to cater to an adult audience–but the trilogy didn’t quite strike its intended chord with audiences. Tezuka exited the studio he headed Mushi Production shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy in 1973–the same year Belladonna of Sadness was released. Over the years, Belladonna of Sadness fell into relative obscurity, known and appreciated by a small, if not devout, audience–including Hadrian Belove, co-founder of nonprofit cinematheque Cinefamily.

In a conversation with Cinelicious’s Paul Korver, founder and CEO, and Dennis Bartok, executive vice president of acquisitions and distribution of distribution arm Cinelicious Pics, Belove set in motion Belladonna of Sadness’ ascent from the ashes.

“[Korver and Bartok] just asked him off the cuff if there was one movie you could pick that could get restored and be re-released, what would it be? And he said, Belladonna of Sadness,” says Craig Rogers, lead restoration artist at Cinelicious. “Both Paul and Dennis had never heard of it. They looked it up and there were some bad bootlegs on YouTube [but they] realized it would be amazing. They started trying to track it down and got in touch with Mushi Production in Japan. It took several months but they finally ironed out an agreement for us to do it.”

Luckily for the restoration team, the six rolls of film were in better shape than average–no major scratches or dust and dirt that couldn’t be removed through their normal process. Cosmetic concerns aside, there was a strange issue to deal with.