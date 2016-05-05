Watch Channing Tatum’s Fantastic Interview With A Nonverbal Autism Activist

Author and autism activist Carly Fleischmann recently unveiled her new show, Speechless with Carly Fleischmann. Her first guest? Actor/dancer/drill-wielding superstar Channing Tatum.

The first episode has Fleischmann, who is nonverbal and uses a communication device, asking Tatum hilarious, on-point questions like, “Do you find it hard to be good looking?” and “(After stripping) how many girls at the end of the night would you take home?”

Tatum appears to be enjoying this interview immensely. And because Fleischmann is great at asking just the type of fangirl questions we care about, we get to hear that Tatum wants to act with Jack Nicholson and get drunk with Obama: “You just feel like he’d be a rad hang,” Tatum says.

With wit and great intelligence, Fleischmann’s show breaks through stereotypes people may have about autism. She also knows how to wrap a celebrity interview: “Thank you Channing, for this once-in-a-lifetime interview. My bags are at your house, and I’m ready to move in!”

Basically, we can’t wait for episode 2. Watch the first episode below: