How Getty Images Will Process 1.5 Million Photos During The 2016 Rio Olympics

Around the time many of the competitors at this summer’s XXXI Olympiad in Rio de Janiero were being born or maybe learning how to walk, the process for getting a photograph of an “Olympic moment” out to the media was as follows:

“We were couriering around hundreds and hundreds of canisters of film to Kodak, who would then develop them,” says Getty Images vice-president of sport imagery and services Ken Mainardis. “For the most absolutely key moments of the Games, we’d develop and then dry the film with a hairdryer. Then we’d scan and would manage to get it out to the picture desks. This would probably take about 40 minutes. Lower priority stuff would possibly take days.”

Mainardis began his career at the picture agency close to the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. For the Rio Games, thing are going to be very different. Getty Images, which has been the Official Photographic Partner of the Games for more than 25 years, will be able to get “key moment” images to media clients within 120 seconds of the shot being taken.

Photographers will take 1.5 million images at the Rio Games and will upload more than 3,000 per day to the Getty Images website, according to the company. It has also installed 100 kilometers of fiber optic cables to connect all the venues to the Getty Images office in the event’s press center.

It’s a far cry from the humble beginnings of Getty’s sport division, which came about almost by accident when amateur snapper Tony Duffy went on vacation to the Mexico Olympics in 1968, somehow wrangled his way into the stadium, and, even more incredibly, caught a shot of Bob Beamon breaking the world long jump record. When he got back to Britain from his travels, it occurred to him months later that there just might be a business in this.

Mainardis says Getty will be building on some experiments first tried out at the London Games in 2012. One of these is the use of robotic cameras. “We’ve previously used remotes but they were always hit and miss because they were fixed and you had no idea whether the action was actually going to pass through where it had been set up,” he says. “With a robotic camera, you have full flexibility, as if you are holding it in your hand. It can do all things a camera can do when you really do have it in your hand.”

It’s also possible to put those cameras into places where there is no human access at all, set into floors, up cranes and other places that give unique views.