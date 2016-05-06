This App Knows Exactly Where You Were Standing When You Took A Photo

If you show PoseNet a photo, it will tell you exactly where it was taken. That sounds easy in a world where every photograph you snap is tagged with GPS coordinates, but PoseNet doesn’t need GPS. Instead, it actually recognizes the scene in the image, and works out where you were standing based on that.

The system is accurate to six feet, and can even tell which way you were facing when you took the photo–to within three degrees.

PoseNet, from researchers at the University of Cambridge, uses something called deep convolutional neural networks to do its magic, which is based on the way the visual cortex of animals processes visual stimuli. These networks can be used for image recognition, including picking out faces from a crowd, even when partially hidden or upside down.

The technique has a few advantages over other kinds of image recognition. First, it’s fast. Show PoseNet a photo and it will tell you where it was taken within five milliseconds. Next, it’s lightweight. The PoseNet system relies on a database of less than 50 megabytes, whereas some rival systems need to store gigabytes of reference photographs, and then process them.

“I believe PoseNet has three main advantages over GPS and related technologies,” PoseNet’s Alex Kendall tells Co.Exist. “Firstly, GPS requires infrastructure (e.g., the satellites). Secondly, GPS does not give you an estimate of orientation. Third, GPS is often inaccurate, and does not work in indoor environments.”

PoseNet needs to be trained first, which involves showing it lots of photographs, which it studies and reduces to a small database. The images need to be labeled with 3-D camera location data, which tells the system which way the camera was facing, but that’s common in today’s cameras.

Currently PoseNet only works in one part of Cambridge, England—it’s a tech demo—but you can try it out yourself. The system was trained using a data set of 12,000 images, covering six scenes around Cambridge University. Because the system is so fast, and the data storage requirements so low, it could easily be scaled for worldwide use. Imagine if this tech was given access to Google’s Street View data: You’d be able to show it pretty much any photograph and know instantly where it was taken.