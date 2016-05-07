This MIT Scientist’s Donald Trump Bot Needs A Little Human Assistance

For anyone who just can’t get enough of Donald Trump’s social media posts, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher has created a bot that generates tweets in the candidate’s style.

Bradley Hayes, the program’s creator, says he came up with the idea for the bot—called DeepDrumpf, after Trump’s ancestral surname (which was made famous by a viral segment from Last Week with John Oliver)—while at lunch with a coworker.

“We were kind of joking about incendiary and controversial things that Trump had been saying,” says Hayes, a postdoc in MIT’s Interactive Robotics Group. “We started talking, and thought, we probably could try to model that.”

Hayes had previously read an article by Stanford researcher Andrej Karpathy about using computational tools called recurrent neural networks to imitate the styles of writers ranging from William Shakespeare to Y Combinator founder Paul Graham, and decided to use the same technique to build his Trump simulator.

The neural networks actually generate text character-by-character, based on what they’ve read before and emitted in a particular session, Hayes says. But they’re statistically powerful enough to learn basic grammar rules and even to generate opening and closing quotes in pairs, he says.

“It learns all of the grammatical structure just from the data,” he says. “The only thing I had to do was feed it all the raw texts from all of Trump’s speeches.”

Hayes says he initially planned to have the program automatically tweet a Trump-style message every few hours, but he quickly realized the bot’s personality was just too volatile. During the bot’s first week, he fed it text from a Hillary Clinton tweet about President Obama’s employment policies. The response was so violent he worried he’d get a call from the Secret Service if the post made it to Twitter.