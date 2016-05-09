5 Habits Of Great Leaders

The habits of the best leaders are well documented . They’re self-aware. They admit mistakes. They take care of, recognize, and communicate well with their teams.

But what do these inspirational people do on their own time? What goes on behind the scenes that helps them be so effective on a day-to-day basis?

“I’ve definitely noticed some things that great leaders tend to do,” says Danielle Harlan, founder and CEO of The Center for Advancing Leadership and Human Potential, an organization that helps individuals and organizations maximize their impact. And the things they do behind the scenes make all the difference when it comes to their professional leadership ability, she says. Here are five such common habits.

Every night before he goes to sleep, David Novak, founder, former CEO and outgoing chair of Yum! Brands, Inc., which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and operates brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, visualizes his next day and the outcomes he wants. Whether it’s a tough meeting or a one-on-one interaction, he mentally walks through his day and pictures each interaction going his way.

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m doing business, having a dinner party, or playing golf. I think about what the successful outcome will look like,” he says. That helps him prepare what he wants to say and how he’ll handle various personal and professional situations.

Harlan says the leaders with whom she works typically have a similar process, whether it’s setting daily goals for various encounters or being mindful of how they’re using their time to ensure they are keeping their priorities in focus and using their time in the best possible ways.

Once upon a time, leaders were the people who knew everything, but today, the best leaders are those who know what they don’t know and aren’t afraid to ask questions, Harlan says. “It also makes others feel comfortable pointing out aspects of the work that aren’t connecting or that could be improved,” she says.