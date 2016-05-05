TBT: See The Cast Of “Captain America: Civil War” In Some Of Their First Roles

The bad taste Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left in your mouth is about to get brushed clean by Captain America: Civil War. In honor of Marvel’s continued dominance at the box office, this pretty much sums up everything you need to know about that:
We present to you a Throwback Thursday roundup of your favorite heroes in some of their earliest works.
CHRIS EVANS
Biodiversity: Wild About Life! (1997)
Long before he was brandishing Captain America’s iconic shield, Chris Evans was rocking a sling and quintessential ’90s hair in the educational video Biodiversity: Wild About Life! Basically, Evans and his squad have all the ethnic diversity and gung-ho attitude of the Planeteers but no magic rings . . . or Captain Planet.
ROBERT DOWNEY JR.
Pound (1970)
Written and directed by Robert Downey Sr., lil’ Iron Man was only five years old when he spouted this instantly classic line:
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
North (1994)
Rob Reiner’s 1994 comedy is the lowest of low-hanging fruit for six degrees of separation: Elijah Wood, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jussie Smollett, Bruce Willis, Jon Lovitz, Alan Arkin, Dan Aykroyd, Reba McEntire, Kathy Bates, Abe Vigoda, Ben Stein, John Ritter, and, yes, a very young Black Widow.
ANTHONY MACKIE
8 Mile (2002)
Let’s all relive the moment when future Falcon “Papa Doc” gets roasted alive by Rabbit. RIP, bruh.
MARTIN FREEMAN
The Bill (1997)
We have Law & Order and its undying iterations and the Brits had The Bill–and Martin Freeman had one hell of a cockney accent and attitude to match years before he joined the Marvel Cinematic U as shady government agent Everett Ross.
PAUL RUDD
Picture Perfect (1992)
As if you needed proof that Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd doesn’t age, behold his 1992 student film Picture Perfect. The passion. The angst. That SELFIE!
ELIZABETH OLSEN
The Case of Thorn Mansion (1994)
Ironic that at one point Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen was the obnoxious tag-a-long little sister to her mini-mogul sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, and now she’s the only real thespian of the family. Martha Marcy May Marlene vs. New York Minute], which, oh, which shall we choose?
DON CHEADLE
Moving Violations (1985)
Most first jobs are working minimum wage at a fast-food restaurant–so it’s like actor Inception when your debut role in a film is playing a fast-food restaurant worker, as it was with the man who would be known as War Machine.
JEREMY RENNER
National Lampoon’s Senior Trip (1980)
Stack up Hawkeye Jeremy Renner’s stoner tour de force in Senior Trip next to Breckin Meyer’s in Clueless and something is bound to sync up. Have you ever seen these guys in the same room? Just saying.
#TBT BONUS VIDEOS!
Paul Rudd: 1992 Toyota commercial
Scarlett Johansson: 1993 casting audition tape