TBT: See The Cast Of “Captain America: Civil War” In Some Of Their First Roles

The bad taste Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice left in your mouth is about to get brushed clean by Captain America: Civil War. In honor of Marvel’s continued dominance at the box office, this pretty much sums up everything you need to know about that:

We present to you a Throwback Thursday roundup of your favorite heroes in some of their earliest works.

Biodiversity: Wild About Life! (1997)

Long before he was brandishing Captain America’s iconic shield, Chris Evans was rocking a sling and quintessential ’90s hair in the educational video Biodiversity: Wild About Life! Basically, Evans and his squad have all the ethnic diversity and gung-ho attitude of the Planeteers but no magic rings . . . or Captain Planet.

Pound (1970)

Written and directed by Robert Downey Sr., lil’ Iron Man was only five years old when he spouted this instantly classic line:

North (1994)

Rob Reiner’s 1994 comedy is the lowest of low-hanging fruit for six degrees of separation: Elijah Wood, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jussie Smollett, Bruce Willis, Jon Lovitz, Alan Arkin, Dan Aykroyd, Reba McEntire, Kathy Bates, Abe Vigoda, Ben Stein, John Ritter, and, yes, a very young Black Widow.

8 Mile (2002)

Let’s all relive the moment when future Falcon “Papa Doc” gets roasted alive by Rabbit. RIP, bruh.