How This Accelerator Is Creating More Women Investors

Funding is an essential part of starting and growing a business. The lack of it can stop an idea from becoming a product or service dead in its tracks. Even companies that have raised $1.3 million have failed before their second year, according to the most recent analysis by CB Insights . The fact that venture capital funding got even more scarce at the end of 2015, is a challenge to startups, particularly to those owned by women.

The National Women’s Business Council (NWBC) found that male founders start with twice as much capital on average as their female counterparts, and women-owned business are much less likely to get loans from banks or the Small Business Association. Snagging venture funding is equally difficult, in part because only 6% of VCs are women, according to Babson College’s Diana Report. Only 0.2% of black female founders, for example, received VC funding between 2012 to 2014, according to a study by digitalundivided.

One organization is attempting to equalize those numbers on a global scale. Angel Labs a San Francisco-based investor accelerator for individuals and executives worldwide is particularly focused on diversity and inclusiveness in tech investing. Getting more women investors can make meaningful change for women-owned businesses all over the world.

As a female investment banker, Angel Labs executive director Tugce Erul understands the problem inherent in this firsthand. She tells Fast Company that one major stumbling block is that there are usually two ways to break into venture capital: Either have a background in investment banking or financial consulting or have a successful exit as an entrepreneur.

“Both of these pools have very few women to begin with,” she says, “There are fewer female-founded companies, which means fewer women have the money to recycle back into startups.” Ergul also notes that dealmaking is common among friends. “These circles have traditionally been male,” she explains, “so it can be a little harder for women to break into deals as they’re happening.”

Ergul says that as a U.S.-based organization, it is easier for Angel Labs to make a difference in the States. However, she reports that as the programs have gained traction, they’ve added 68 cities in 41 countries and amassed a community of 6,000 people globally. Over 4,000 have become angel investors, VCs, or limited partners. What’s more striking is that the overall community is 47% female and 44% of the people who went through the programs are women. Of the 41 chapter managers, 18 are women, 11 of whom are Latina. However Ergul reports that black investors only make up 8% of the total number.

She notes that Angel Labs isn’t currently tracking LGBT numbers, in part because of cultural pressures in some of the countries the organization operates in. Ergul does say that its diaspora programs and “Diversity and Inclusion Breakfast/Dinner Series” are some of the most successful ways to recruit investors of diverse backgrounds.