Why Your Competition’s Staff Will Be Your Best Employees

If you’re in an industry where competition for customers is fierce or it’s hard to find the best talent, you might want to pay attention to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Scouting your competition for new “players” can help you gain an edge, according to the new study “ Coming Back to Edmonton: Competing with Former Employers and Colleagues ,” published in the Academy of Management Journal.

Researchers found that people who are hired to work at a firm that competes with their current employer come to the job with an increased energy that often translates into higher sales or productivity.

“Competition is perfect to see what potential employees can do,” says Thorsten Grohsjean, co-author of the study and assistant professor of strategy/organization at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany. “However, what was even more important to us in our study was the role of competition in helping the employee to move companies.”

Measuring individual competitive intensity can difficult, so Grohsjean and his colleagues looked outside the corporate sector to a realm were aggressiveness is well documented: the National Hockey League. It was ideal for three reasons:

Ice hockey players regularly change teams. The NHL tracks players’ complete employment histories, including information about former teams and teammates. The NHL’s documentation provides detailed information, which provided information about players’ time on ice and their competitive behavior down to the second.

Researchers studied players who were active during the 2011-12 season and who had been affiliated with more than one NHL team during their careers. To measure competitive intensity, they looked at checking, the defensive technique where players ram into opponents who have the puck in the hopes that it comes loose.

“If new employees compete against their old company, they will identify with the new organization and de-identify from the former one.”

“In contrast to other measures, like goals, checks can be traced back to an individual’s effort, rather than being the result of an overall team effort,” says Grohsjean.

Skaters who had been former teammates were checked 10.8% more often. It was also found that the amount of checking against former teams and teammates tended to be highest in the year directly following departure before steadily receding in subsequent years, and checking levels tended to be higher the more years a player spent with a former club or teammate.