Leon Bridges Goes Home In New Short Doc From Squarespace

WHO: Squarespace, Preacher, Danny Clinch

WHY WE CARE: Back in February, the brand and agency Preacher teased the doc with a spot for The Grammys, and now we get the full 22-minute film following Bridges back home to Fort Worth, Texas. The profile, directed by Danny Clinch, follows Bridges’ career from washing dishes to playing sold out shows and starring in ads, as well as gives us a peek at other significant moments in Bridges’s young, but impressive career so far, including the day he got a call from the White House asking him to perform at President Obama’s final concert as President in a tribute to Ray Charles. Also available on Bridges’s Squarespace-created website, it’s a stylish example of a brand finding a cool, interesting, and entertaining way to use content to tie back to its product.