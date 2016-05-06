When Dishonesty Does And Doesn’t Lead To Success

One thing successful people have in common is their ambition–the ability to remain dissatisfied with their achievements. But when ambition stretches to unusually high levels, it gets hard to distinguish it from greed.

Think of the most successful person you can, whether it’s Alexander the Great, Nelson Rockefeller, or that Silicon Valley billionaire you follow on Twitter. Most people would never dream of accomplishing what they did, and the rest would probably give up as soon as they realized what sacrifices they’d need to make in order to achieve such dreams.

As hundreds of psychological studies have shown, few qualities are more desirable at work than integrity.

That isn’t because most people are too lazy make sacrifices, though. It’s because some of the sacrifices we’re asked to make in the course of our careers cut against our moral code–or at least don’t square with our other priorities, the ones that don’t have anything to do with success. When you’re so fixated on getting ahead, it’s hard to maintain positive social relations (remember the lonely finales to Citizen Kane or the Godfather III?).

Many people known for being sincere, warm, and honest make great coworkers and friends, but don’t often accumulate power and influence. Which begs an important question with ethical consequences: How much does getting along with others actually interfere with getting ahead of them? In other words, does being honest pay off?

If you consider honesty from the observer’s perspective–how honest others think you are–it’s easier to see how it does. As hundreds of psychological studies have shown, few qualities are more desirable at work than integrity, and this is particularly true in management and leadership jobs.

Moreover, the best way to predict whether leaders are likely to engage in unethical behavior is to ask their subordinates how much they trust them. In contrast, when we ask leaders–or people in general–to evaluate their own integrity, few people will admit that they’re dishonest or immoral (and those who do are probably more ethical than several of those who don’t).

That said, there’s also a bright side to dishonesty. For example, deception and lying have been associated with higher levels of creativity. This makes sense: It takes a certain amount of imagination to distort reality, and frequent liars must keep their minds more active by remembering not only the truth but also their alternative accounts of it.