The “American Style” Of Business Speaking And Why You Need To Master It

You know about American sports–baseball, (American) football, basketball. And you know about American food–cheeseburgers, hot dogs, barbecue ribs. But did you know there’s an American business speaking style as well? Of course, English is the lingua franca of business the world over, but it doesn’t stop there. There’s also a predominant style of verbal communication that transcends state borders and regional cultures.

As the business world becomes increasingly globalized, understanding the different ways we communicate is becoming more and more important. And mastering the American style of business speaking can help give you a leg up in the global workforce. Some of its key attributes may be intuitively familiar to you already if you happen to be American, but combining them properly takes a little practice. Here’s a quick tutorial to help you get started.

You have to get to the point quickly—you don’t need a big wind-up.

One of the characteristics of American business speaking style is directness. You have to get to the point quickly–you don’t need a big wind-up. You do need to provide facts, research, and background information, but it’s important to wait to do this until after you’ve stated your conclusions, not before.

The relative directness of American speech is connected to anthropologist Edward Hall’s idea of “high-context” and “low-context” cultures. Low-context cultures, among other characteristics, tend to be more straightforward and direct with their communication. High-context cultures, on the other hand, tend to value more circularity and have much greater patience for details and background.

The U.S. is generally a low-context culture, while countries like France and Japan have high-context cultures. In American business speaking, a good rule of thumb is to get straight to the facts.

You may think that that directness leaves little room for visual flourishes, but you’d be wrong. The American style of speech is often quite vivid. American political speeches, especially, tend to be filled with visual imagery and colorful language. Other cultures tend to be more straightforward and cerebral.

When U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in front of the U.N. General Assembly last year, I analyzed their delivery styles. They both began their speeches with similar content, but they were vastly different in approach.