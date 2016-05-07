The Hidden Dangers Of Highly Emotional Intelligent Coworkers

You’ve probably heard by now that emotional intelligence is in hot demand . There’s research to suggest that high levels of emotional intelligence can lead to greater career success than can other factors, like IQ or relevant experience.

But there may be a dark side to emotional intelligence too. Those in your workplace who possess it in abundance may pose some threats to you and your colleagues. Here’s how.

Emotional intelligence, sometimes called EQ or EI for short, is an individual’s ability to perceive, manipulate, and evaluate emotions. The term was coined by researchers Peter Salovey and John D. Mayer in the 1990s, who further pointed out that that capacity also extends to others; those with high emotional intelligence can also adeptly monitor other people’s emotions and guide their own thinking and behavior accordingly.

Salovey and Mayer divided EQ into four branches: perceiving emotions, reasoning with emotions, understanding emotions, and managing or manipulating emotions. In the workplace, an employee with high emotional intelligence can manage a variety of people on his or her team with a level head and clear objectives. They can build relationships between their colleagues and lead and motivate whole companies.

So it’s no surprise that some of the most successful business leaders are highly emotionally intelligent. Talent Smart estimates that up to 90% of high performers in the workplace possess a higher than average emotional intelligence. In fact, a separate Talent Smart study even found that highly emotionally intelligent employees earn an average of $29,000 more per year. For every point increase in emotional intelligence, the researchers found that an employee’s annual salary is set to increase roughly $1,300.

And best of all, emotional intelligence can be taught. Want to advance your career? It might be wise to start sharpening your emotional intelligence, not just your on-the-job experience.

Studies examining the effects of high emotional intelligence have shown startling correlations with narcissism.

But before you start investing your energy in that direction, it’s important to recognize that with every good there comes a bad. Employees who are in complete control of their emotions can also manipulate the emotions of those around them, and not always in constructive ways.