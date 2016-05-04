This Interviewing Platform Changes Your Voice To Eliminate Unconscious Bias

Unconscious bias is often hiding in plain sight during the hiring process. We know that simply by being human, recruiters and managers can fall prey to signals that suggest the candidate is somehow not part of their tribe. Everything from an ethnic-sounding name to checking a gender box on an application can disqualify a candidate at the resume stage, according to several studies.

Apps such as Blendoor hide a candidate’s name, age, employment history, criminal background, and even their photo, so employers can focus on qualifications. Interviewing.io–currently in private beta–is an interviewing platform that is taking the concept of anonymizing one step further. Even the voices are masked.

“The way we filter candidates at the very top of the funnel is broken.”

This tackles another important unconscious bias at play in the hiring process. One study revealed that a female job applicant’s vocal tone leads recruiters to believe they are less competent. Other research found that “vocal fry,” a low-pitched or “creaky sounding” speech common among young American women, is perceived as a negative and hurts applicants’ chances in the job market.

Aline Lerner is one of the cofounders of Interviewing.io. As a woman in tech, Lerner says she’s been one of the lucky ones who hasn’t felt particularly discriminated against. “The closest I came was when I went to MIT and people said to me, do you think you got in because you are a girl?’” Lerner says it wasn’t great to hear, because she would never know if they were right. “I would have preferred to get the things I got based on merit, not gender,” she says.

In her years as a recruiter, she was responsible for vetting candidates for the likes of Airbnb, Dropbox, Asana, Lyft, and Udacity, among others. Time after time, Lerner says, applicants were taken out of the running before they even got the opportunity to showcase their coding chops because their resume wasn’t filled with experience at other major tech companies or their degree was from a less-than-elite university.

Interviewing.io started as a platform that would allow tech professionals to take on a coding challenge with an interviewer, as if they were working on a virtual whiteboard. The interviewee’s name and other identifying information was taken out. At first, Lerner says, everyone was given superhero names, but that quickly became problematic. “Not only would we have run into copyright issues,” she explains, “But most end in ‘man’, and that’s not what we are trying to do.”