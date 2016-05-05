Lego Reimagined As A Toy To Teach Braille

The standard Lego brick has six dots, arranged in two columns of three–the exact same configuration of braille lettering.

It’s one of those coincidences that feels almost fated in retrospect. Which is why in a pro bono project for the Dorina Nowill Foundation–a nonprofit that offers free services to families with vision impairment–the marketing firm Lew’Lara\TBWA came up with an ingenious mashup: Braille Bricks.

Recently featured on Design Taxi, Braille Bricks are quite literally Lego bricks that have had some of their studs shaved off, so that they can depict various letters of the alphabet.

Shaving those nubs leaves a little hole, though. So a supplier had to fill the hole–presumably with a melted plastic–then paint over it with a Pantone-matched nontoxic ink.

The process sounds labor-intensive–and it was–but to create 300 sets that were circulated around schools, the solution was cheaper than creating injection molds for each Braille Brick letter, which would have had a startup cost of thousands of dollars per letter.

As an educational tool, Braille Bricks seem like a fairly obvious, good way to teach the youngest children how to spell, allowing them to rearrange letters on a board with relative ease. In fact, a similar system called Tack-Tiles already exists on the market, but it costs hundreds of dollars for a small set.

And because Braille Bricks are literally Lego, they aren’t nearly as ostracizing as braille displays or other teaching tools, the creators say.