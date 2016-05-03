Afro Celt Sound System’s Complete Guide To Creating The Perfect Home Recording Studio

Wanna record some music? Sadly, scheduling time in a professional studio to record, mix, and master your tunes can set you back thousands of dollars. Happily, you can take a pass on forking over all that dough to music industry pros and use your hard-earned cash to set up a recording studio in your home instead.

Afro Celt Sound System has been making music for twenty years, recording with the legendary likes of Sinead O’Connor, Peter Gabriel, and Robert Plant. Afro Celt Sound System’s latest offering, The Source, is set for release at the end of April. Recorded by the band’s core group of four musicians and close to twenty other performers, the album is a triumphant wall of multicultural melodies, rhythms, and language. Their production team (which includes Simon Emmerson, Grammy Award winner David Bottrill, Simon “Mass” Massey, Richard Evans, and Simon “Palmskin” Richmond) have a combined half a century’s worth of recording, mixing, and mastering experience. You’d be charged an arm and a leg to get any of them into a studio, but all five took time out of their busy schedules for the low, low price of free to talk to us about the basic hardware and software you’ll need to start recording music at home.

The gear that the Afro Celt production team relies on to record and tinker with the band’s music is a hodgepodge of analog and digital multitrack mixers, monitor speakers, and hardware audio interfaces of varying vintages dating back to the 1980s.

The one thing that they all agree on is that everything starts with a computer–preferably one made by Apple for working with Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) software.

iMac

In order to quickly process audio, store what you’re working on, and piece it all together into a masterpiece (or at least something that your friends will pretend to enjoy), you’ll want to invest in a MacBook Pro ($1,299 – $1,799), iMac ($1,099 – $1,499), or Mac Pro ($2,999 – $3,999) with as much processing power, RAM, and storage as you can afford.

Mac Pro

Why Apple hardware instead of a Windows computer?

While there are plenty of DAWs such as Sonar Platinum ($499) or ProTools 12 ($599.99) that’ll let you record and edit complex audio on a PC, Apple computers provide a level of flexibility that a system running Windows simply can’t match. If need be, you can even run Windows applications on a Mac through Bootcamp or by using an application like Parallels Desktop ($66.84).