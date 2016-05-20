These Toolkits For Artists Teach How To Build Community Through Art

CSAs are now a hugely popular way for city dwellers to eat fresh produce and support local farmers. A few years ago, a nonprofit in Minnesota, Springboard for the Arts, thought the same concept could be applied to local art and creative projects: “It’s just like a CSA, but instead of vegetables you get artwork,” says executive director Laura Zabel.

Not only was the Minneapolis program successful, but community supported art packages–where participants would buy into shares of commissioned work from local artists–have now been replicated in 60 communities around the country.

Making that possible is a platform from Springboard for the Arts called Creative Exchange, a place where artists, organizations, and cities can share “toolkits” for creative community building ideas that should spread.

“We wanted to give people the tools to make things happen in their community more quickly and give people an outlet to share ideas,” says Zabel. “People are taking ideas and replicating them, or adapting them and changing them.”

The platform launched two years ago. Today there are 16 toolkits that have been requested by 2,000 different communities. Most projects are at the intersection of art and community engagement, creating opportunities for people to come together and meet their neighbors in new ways.

The ideas range from whimsical to serious and ambitious. There are instructions on how to successfully launch a pop-up museum, a massive 500-plate community meal, or a “block party in a box.” Some are more unusual ideas, such as the Neighborhood Postcard Project, a project that began in San Francisco in 2013 that gets strangers to send each other notes in hopes of breaking down stereotypes and tensions in a city. The newest toolkit is an entrepreneurship training program for artists.

As cities change and technology evolves, creative citizen engagement is playing an integral in community building.