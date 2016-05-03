Apple Celebrates Mother’s Day With Real Mom iPhone Footage

WHAT: A simple, photo-based ad made with real shots and video taken with an iPhone that will probably make you want to call your mom.

WHO: Apple

WHY WE CARE: The ol’ “Shot on iPhone” campaign, which we last saw in January for the brand’s World Gallery series, now dips into expert cry-ball manipulation by stitching together heartwarming photos and video of moms and their kids. It’s the perfect way to convey both the iPhone’s capability and agility to capture intimate moments of our lives. Released a week ahead of time, it’s also a good reminder to start thinking about your own Mother’s Day plans immediately.