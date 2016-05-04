Here’s What Companies Lose By Skimping On Mental Wellness Programs

By one recent measure, companies are now pouring over $70 billion a year into corporate training in the U.S., an investment that’s been growing at record rates in years following the recovery from the last financial crisis.

The sheer amount of time spent at work makes the office the ideal place to address issues of mental wellness.

But there’s one area that most of those resources will barely touch: mental wellness. That’s despite growing evidence of a serious need for employers to step up and take better care of their employees’ mental health.

The U.S. has one of the highest rates of mental health disorders, from mood and anxiety disorders to attention deficit and hyperactivity issues and substance abuse. The National Institute of Mental Health estimated that some 43.6 million Americans ages 18 and over faced a mental illness in 2014, and that at any given year, 27% of U.S. adults will experience some sort of mental health disorder. In fact, the average American has an almost 1 in 2 chance of having a mental health disorder over his or her lifetime.

Historically, businesses have preferred to see these concerns as issues between patients and doctors. But many of them are deeply intertwined with employees’ working lives, and the relative absence of employer-driven mental wellness can make even modest efforts see outsize business impacts.

Mental health and addiction currently saddle employers with an estimated $80 billion to $100 billion annually in direct and indirect costs. Yet research shows that investing in the mental well-being of employees can increase productivity, creativity, and engagement while significantly lowering rates of absenteeism and disability.

In addition, the sheer amount of time spent at work–these days, an average nine hours and counting–makes the office the ideal place to address issues of mental wellness. So why aren’t workplaces being more proactive?

“Despite the ROI potential, most employers remain reluctant to engage in the type of effective dialogue on mental well-being that would actually let them create these benefits,” says Jodi Butts, executive director of Rise Asset Development, an organization providing low-interest small-business loans, training, and mentorship to entrepreneurs with a history of mental health or addiction challenges. “Many managers recoil from discussing mental health because they harbor mistaken ideas about it.”