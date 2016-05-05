How To Coach Your References To Help Get You That Job Offer

The hiring process can be long and daunting. And just when you think you’re in the clear after that third-round interview–and even sometimes after you’re extended a job offer–there’s still one last hurdle to overcome: the reference.

Recruiters and hiring managers routinely conduct reference checks to weed out bad hires and determine if an applicant is lying. (Believe it or not, more than 50% of people actually stretch the truth on their resumes.)

You assume your references will give you a glowing recommendation . . . Don’t be so sure.

Now, you might figure that you don’t have to worry about these things. You’re a great hire, and you’re telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth. You assume your references will give you a glowing recommendation that will convince the recruiter you’re The One.

Don’t be so sure. Here’s what to do to make sure that one phone call doesn’t sour what goodwill you’ve earned so far in the hiring process.

As much as you might love your college professor or the manager from your first job, these people may not be the most appropriate for the position you’re going after.

“When selecting a reference from earlier in your career, that reference will be providing information about a person they know from X years ago,” says Adrian Ridner, cofounder and CEO of Study.com.

Your strengths and weaknesses have most likely changed since your high school days, so you want to provide your possible new employer with the most up-to-date, accurate information on who you are today. Choose a recent prior manager or a senior colleague, or at the very least, a coworker who was lateral to you and who can speak to your professional skills and strengths.