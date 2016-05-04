3 Reasons You Need To Speak Up To Your Boss More Often

Here’s a situation I’m sure you’re familiar with: You’ve come up with an exciting idea that you think you and your colleagues will benefit from. But even though you feel your thinking is solid, you’re too afraid of speaking up about what’s on your mind. Sure, you think it’d be smart, but what if your boss doesn’t agree? And even worse, what if she thinks your entire concept is dumb ?

If you’re anything like me, you’ve kept your mouth shut when it came to this, and then watched as a colleague raised her hand to propose a very similar idea that your boss loves.

While it sucks when that happens, it’s also proof that you’re smart enough to speak up more often when you have a good idea at work. If you’re still feeling anxious about it, here are a few more reasons why you are totally qualified to let your boss know that you’ve come up with something awesome.

No matter how hard you want to be on yourself, the reality is that you were not hired because your boss settled on someone who was just “good enough.” The odds are that you went through a lengthy interview process that involved your manager picking you from a pile of resumes and continuing to move you through the process!

Unless you’re working for the most unmotivated company on the face of the earth, your boss probably thought deeply about the type of person she wanted to hire for your role. Because of that effort, she was excited to bring you aboard to hear your thoughts on a lot of things. So not only does she think you’re smart enough to speak up about the ideas you have, she probably expects you to do it more often.

When it comes to a major project that will take months to complete and require an enormous budget, it’s maybe not the best idea to say, “This thought is half-baked right now.” However, if you’re talking to your boss casually, it’s perfectly okay to say, “I’ve been thinking about this idea lately, and although I don’t have the answers, I was wondering if you had any feedback.”

In the past, I used to get clammy around my supervisors in any context, and I assumed that any thought I ran by authority figures required a detailed spec sheet before I spoke up. However, in most cases, that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Even a half-baked idea might remind your manager about something important she’s been meaning to tackle. And when she remembers to get around it, don’t be surprised if you get a lot of credit for bringing that back to the surface.