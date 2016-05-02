The Sisterhoodie Is A Stylish Breast Cancer Awareness Reminder You Can Wear

To raise awareness of breast cancer, the National Breast Cancer Foundation and ad agency Ogilvy & Mather New York have launched the Sisterhoodie, a stylish nod to the importance of keeping aware of your own body. It’s an ordinary hoodie, but the pockets are over the chest instead of down by the waist.

Moving the hands up is more than just a style flare, but a reminder of the need for vigilance when it comes to breast health. If your hands are up there, maybe you’ll be more likely to remember to self-examine. Designed by Peter Som, the Sisterhoodie is available online, with a twist. The price is discounted according to your breast health awareness. The less you know about your own breast health, the more the discount, aiming to get hoodies into the hands who need them the most. All net proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

In a statement Som said, “I’m honored to be a part of this important project with National Breast Cancer Foundation. A close family member is a survivor, so designing this Hoodie hits home. I’ve designed it to be a visual reminder of the incredible importance of breast health. The hoodie is something we wear every day—so what better way to spread the word?”