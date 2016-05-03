Three Ways To Point Blame That Are Actually Productive

Most of us don’t like being blamed for things for the simple reason that we tend to punish failures. When things go wrong, it’s tempting to use blame as a weapon–and not just to hold people accountable for errors. It lets you put others on the defensive while shifting attention away from you.

The most successful people, though, tend to use blame differently. They recognize that it’s important to understand whom and what to fault for slip-ups and shortcomings, not to assign punishments but to make sure that the sources of those failures aren’t as likely to come up again.

In other words, there are more effective ways to point blame than many of us are used to. Here are three of them.

It’s simply easier to accept a failure if you can blame the surrounding circumstances rather than yourself.

Blame becomes a negative rather than a positive when people don’t accept responsibility for missteps. When many of us mess up, we tend to externalize the source of the problem. It’s simply easier to accept a failure if you can blame the surrounding circumstances rather than yourself.

Undoubtedly, circumstances do play a role in whether any undertaking succeeds or fails. None of us acts in a vacuum. But even if you think you did everything perfectly and it was just events that were out of your control that led to things falling short, you still failed at one key thing: recognizing those circumstances early enough to adjust course.

When you start to understand why a project failed, make sure you include yourself in the mix of contributing factors. It isn’t about forced humility. It’s simply to learn something useful for next time. After all, the one you thing you’ll always have the most control over is yourself.

When you analyze a failure, you’re also likely to find actions that other people took that contributed to the problem. (Many of us have no trouble doing that.) And there’s usually a tendency to want to mete out some sort of punishment for those bad outcomes. Resist that temptation. The only way people can learn from their mistakes is if they’re willing to recognize and accept them and then, afterward, still have a fair chance at improving their performance.