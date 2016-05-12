Why Growing Up Weird Can Be Great For Your Career

To understand Vanessa Quigley (née Munns), the cofounder of Chatbooks, it helps to first know a bit about her father, Ranier Munns. She says he grew up in a “micromanaged, strict, and super-conservative” household. He went on to start a law practice with his brother. But he also married Quigley’s mother, April, whom she characterizes as “a wild and crazy artist” who “helped him tap into his wild side.” Quigley’s parents bought a five-acre piece of property surrounded by orange groves outside Orlando, and decided to start having kids. Vanessa was the first; 11 more would follow. Once, at a family outing to a restaurant, someone asked Ranier what orphanage they represented.

But it wasn’t the brood of humans that would come to distinguish Quigley’s home growing up. It was the other animals. Quigley remembers that it “started with a dog,” which was normal enough. Then a cat. But one day, Quigley’s father came home from work, dressed in his suit and tie, trailing a goat.

Vanessa Quigley

Her father had been looking through the classified ads, and he saw that Disney World, which was nearby, and had a farm, was looking to offload a black goat. He figured that they had the space, so he bought it.

He named it Walter, after Walt Disney.

Things spiraled out from there. As Vanessa Quigley acquired more younger brothers and sisters, so did her family acquire more and stranger pets. Her father came home with a pig. Then three ponies. Then exotic chickens, “the craziest-looking chickens ever.” One day, he came home with several black Barbados Sheep. (Too young to roam outside, they wandered the house for weeks in diapers.) Soon enough, Quigley was living on a petting zoo. Elementary schools in the area took field trips to her home.

Her father always seemed to have a rationale for the new animal he purchased. When he bought the milk cow, he claimed the family consumed so much milk that he would wind up saving money. “In the end, I’m not sure how cost effective it was,” says Quigley. “But it did give him a great opportunity to teach us hard, dirty, gritty work.” The cow required milking twice per day.

1980:Vanessa Quigley in the pasture with Little Moo and dog Argos

One day, Quigley’s father brought home an adorable calf. The family named him “Little Moo,” and Quigley remembers him as “our cute little pet.” Some years later, though, Quigley’s father hired butchers to handle “Little Moo.” They came out, shot him, and hung him in a tree to drain. (“I don’t think he realized the butcher would do so much there on the premises,” she says.) The children from the neighborhood watched it all, half-covering their eyes. As the butchers drove away with Little Moo’s carcass, it left a trail of blood down the road. “That was definitely a coming-of-age moment for a lot of kids in the neighborhood,” admits Quigley.