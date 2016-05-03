Indiegogo Campaign Aims To Light Up The Dominican Republic With $25 LED Lamps

Outside of glitzy resort areas like Punta Cana, many Dominicans (about 8 million) live in the dark during nightly electric blackouts. An additional 1 to 1.5 million are off the electric grid. In a country with an estimated population of about 10.4 million, it’s a crisis that affects almost everyone.

While tourists enjoy the nightlife, most of the locals cough on smoke or fumes from candles and kerosene lanterns. But for about $5 per person, a new campaign aims to let there be light in Dominican homes all night long via an inflatable, solar-charging LED lamp. It is one of many lighting efforts around the world—requiring a complex dance with donors, nonprofits, governments, and for-profit companies.

“I grew up over there, so I have firsthand experience what it’s like to live without light,” says Jacqueline Gallardo, a real estate exec now living in the U.S. “I know what it is to do homework with a candle.” Gallardo was on a flight to visit family back home in 2013 when she sat next to Shawn Hakim, an MBA student at UCLA who had just read an article about solar-charging LED lanterns from companies like D.Light and Mpowerd.

A plantain farmer in El Choco, Dominican Republic. Photo: Esenciales

The travelers started brainstorming a solar-light venture called Esenciales; they also started a romantic relationship. Gallardo and Hakim, now head of business development at Rayton Solar, began with their own money, purchasing more than 400 lanterns to light up El Choco, a village in a national park of the same name. Environmental preservation has limited the town’s connections to the outside world, and kept it off the grid.

Gallardo and Hakim now aim much bigger with the Dominican Light Project—attempting to raise up to $26 million to provide every poor family with a solar lantern called Luci, made by Mpowerd. They are starting with an Indiegogo campaign. “Every project is ambitious,” says Mpowerd cofounder John Salzinger. “They always start with these unbelievable numbers, and they always end up at a fraction of that.” Hakim says that he doesn’t expect to crowdfund anywhere near $26 million; $25,000 would help the people most in need.

Gallardo and Hakim want the Dominican Light Project be more than a heartwarming story. “It’s not charity,” says Hakim. They are attempting a very grassroots economic development program, and have piles of stats to back it up. Based on surveys in El Choco, they found that Luci allows children to study almost twice as long per day, and that grades have gone up. The portable lamps also help kids on their way to school, and to their jobs. The journey begins and ends each day with a 10-mile walk in the dark between the village and the nearest bus stop—illuminated at best with a flaming piece of moldy bread that’s been dipped in kerosene.

Extra light allows parents to work longer too, says Gallardo, and saves a lot of money. Based on a survey that Esenciales conducted, families spend the equivalent of about 55 cents per day on candles or kerosene—first-world pocket change that can run as high as 27% of total income in dirt-poor villages. Then there are dramatic health benefits: Inhaling fumes from a kerosene lamp all night is about as bad as smoking two packs of cigarettes.