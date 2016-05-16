15 Lessons Of Creativity For 2016

The Richard Rodgers Theatre, on West 46th Street in Manhattan, has 1,321 seats. But you can’t sit in any of them—not unless you wait a really long time, or pay an extortionate amount of money. That’s because the theater is home to Hamilton, the hottest Broadway musical in modern memory. Despite eight shows per week—which amounts to more than 10,000 seats—demand is wildly stripping supply, with performances selling out as fast as the tickets go on sale. Those who carped that Broadway was dying, that craven movie adaptations had robbed the stage of its character, are eating their words. By injecting artful new energy into the story of the founding fathers, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has rewritten the script, launching a global brand that is animating students, musicians, marketers, and politicos across the spectrum.

Creativity of this sort is neither easy nor common. It is special, which is why Miranda tops our list of the 100 Most Creative People in Business for 2016. Our 99 other honorees are no less inspiring.

Although we write about groundbreaking businesspeople in every issue, our annual Most Creative People list highlights 100 all-new subjects who have never before been profiled in the magazine. That forces us to be creative as journalists, to look in new areas, to find new initiatives, to challenge our own assumptions. Could the funeral industry be harboring any standouts? (Yep, see Nos. 45 and 46, as well as No. 72.) What about the refugee crisis? (See Nos. 56 and 57, and No. 79.) Or prison reform? (See Nos. 11 and 77.) Who are the emerging leaders in entertainment, social networking, and digital security? And who is hiding in plain sight at large institutions like Apple and Nike and Starbucks?

Our reporting led us to the crown princess in Norway and a TV host in the Middle East, a coffee-bean hacker and a DNA magician, a populist men’s wear designer and a hockey-league founder. We discovered innovators everywhere from fashion to education, material science to behavioral design. Our honorees hail from 13 countries and half are women. They are modern-business superheroes, and their examples can serve to inspire our own creativity. Here are 15 lessons drawn from among this year’s Most Creative People.

1. The impossible happens . . . only if you try

Lin-Manuel Miranda first tested his idea for a hip-hop musical about American history at the White House . . . in front of the Obamas. Jean Liu (No. 4), the president of Chinese ride-sharing pioneer Didi Chuxing, made her initial leadership move at the helm . . . by buying her biggest competitor. These high-stakes initiatives are typical of our honorees. It’s not that they don’t fear failure; rather, they believe that if one idea doesn’t pan out as planned, they’ll be able to devise another one.

2. Opportunity is always expanding

If you need reassurance that the status quo isn’t tenable, talk to Dawn Shaughnessy (No. 9), who led the team that discovered new elements that have been added to the periodic table. Or Karin Strauss (No. 16), whose group at Microsoft is unlocking how to store information on DNA, which could radically alter our assumptions about data. The physical world is not as fixed as we were taught in school, and our dreams needn’t be fixed either.

3. Dream what doesn’t exist

By coming up with a vision first, and then creating it, designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli (Nos. 5 and 6) at Valentino are commanding attention in the fashion world. Asako Shimazaki (No. 80) is bringing Muji’s vision of order to U.S. retail, while Jeff Turnas (No. 51) is reimagining what Whole Foods might be. Nike designer Martin Lotti (No. 28) has created socklike soccer cleats and has integrated secret messages into Olympic gear to inspire athletes.