  • dynamic dialogues

Dynamic Dialogues With Nathaniel Ru, Co-Founder & Co Ceo, Sweetgreen

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Amber MacArthur talks with Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and co-CEO of sweetgreen, at his NYC apartment. Today’s topics: How to start a company with your best friends, combine your passions with your work and live in two different cities simultaneously without losing your mind.

