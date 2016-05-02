This Is Exactly How Hard It Is For Mom Entrepreneurs

The U. S. economy is $2 trillion larger now than it would have been if women hadn’t become a growing part of the workforce since the 1970s. That’s according to a recent report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC). The report revealed how closing the gender wage gap could impact our economy even more. At the last Census count, women-owned businesses added $1.6 trillion in revenue . Imagine the impact to the economy then, if more mothers started their own businesses. But it’s not so simple.

The challenges are the focus of a new Kauffman Foundation report titled “Labor after Labor” that breaks down how mothers who are entrepreneurs are being prevented from reaching their full economic potential.

The Kauffman report reveals that since 2000, women’s labor force participation has actually stagnated (men’s has been on a steady decline since the 1950s, according to Pew Research). That’s despite Census data showing women now hold more bachelor’s degrees than men.

We know that we are pretty far behind on gender equality at work because women face greater barriers to advancement.

When a woman becomes a mother, the challenges continue to mount. Michelle Budig, author of “The Fatherhood Bonus and the Motherhood Penalty,” found that working mothers are viewed and more distracted and less productive, while working fathers are viewed as more stable because they have kids to support. Other research from Harvard indicates that women who become mothers are perceived as less goal-oriented than men.

So it’s no wonder that starting a business could appear like a better avenue for a working mother. But the Kauffman report says, “Many additional challenges exist for mother entrepreneurs, including increased work-family conflict, cognitive biases, and lack of mentorship and social capital.”