Why It’s Worth It For JetBlue And Starbucks To Pay For Employees’ College Education

At Starbucks and JetBlue, management decided tuition reimbursement wasn’t enough to encourage their employees to earn a degree. Both companies found that many of their employees had tried college but weren’t able to complete their degree because of the expense or time involved in taking and completing coursework.

The barriers to higher education are familiar to many. More than 31 million U.S. students have taken some college courses but haven’t earned a degree or certificate, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Meanwhile, 71% of those earning a bachelor’s degree incur an average debt of $29,400, according to the White House.

Instead of offering a traditional reimbursement program, Starbucks and JetBlue each partnered with a different public college to create unique programs that essentially pay for their employee’s college degree. Traditional tuition reimbursement is a huge expense with very little return on investment, says Bonny Simi, a JetBlue pilot and president of JetBlue Technology Ventures. In fact, Starbucks provided its employees a traditional tuition reimbursement program until June 2014 that offered up to $1,000 a year to cover tuition, books and fees, but found it didn’t provide employees enough incentive, says Adrienne Gemperle, Starbucks’ senior vice president of global partner resources operations.

JetBlue worked with Thomas Edison State University in Trenton, New Jersey, to create the JetBlue Scholars Program, which allows any JetBlue employee with two years of service and at least 15 prior college credits earned from an accredited two- or four-year college to earn a college degree in business, aviation, liberal studies, or IT. Employees with military service, as well as pilots or mechanics with an FAA license qualify for this program, too.

The program helps employees to convert their aviation and military training, and other professional certificates, into college credits, often reducing the time to complete a bachelor’s degree in half, Simi says. Training and licenses in the fields of medicine, first response (emergency medical technician, paramedic, police and fire), human resources, information technology, and military training are also typically eligible for some college credit, she says.

Employees complete their remaining required course work for free through three online platforms–Sophia.org, StraighterLine.com and Study.com. These courses are reviewed and recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education, Simi says. After earning 114 to 117 of the required 120 credits to graduate, employees earn their final three to six credits through TESU’s online program and receive a degree from TESU.