This Is VR’s WTF Moment

The first was when technologist Robert Scoble wore it in the shower–proving, Vogue spreads aside, that it was as horrendously geeky as we’d all suspected. The second was when former New York Times tech writer Nick Bilton stood at a urinal next to a Glass wearer who, despite being friendly, may have been photographing the whole thing–demonstrating how imposing a camera on your face could feel to those around you.

Without those two moments? Who knows. Maybe Glass would have snuck through our cultural threshold as techno-chic, or as the perfect way to take photos of your kids. But history is history, and Glass flopped.

Now, after watching a new commercial by Samsung for a new app called Bedtime VR Stories, I wonder if VR is facing a WTF moment, too. Maybe even more of a WTF moment than Oculus founder Palmer Luckey showing up floating on the cover of Time, or Mark Zuckerberg casually strolling past an audience blinded by VR headsets. And one that bothers me more, because it doesn’t just illustrate that people in VR look dorky or clueless. (Because we already knew that, right?)

On the surface, Samsung has produced a warm and fuzzy app that’s being developed to connect busy parents with their children. “Sharing a bedtime story is incredibly special,” the description reads. “But longer working days and hectic schedules make this harder to do. At Samsung we believe that technology should bring us closer together. That’s why we developed Bedtime VR Stories, so parents and children can enjoy a story together, even when they’re apart.”

As you watch the commercial, a child slips on a penguin mask. A mom puts on her Samsung Gear VR. They enter a magic carpet story world together, which allows them to see each other as crude cartoon avatars, with the ability to talk and wave to each other.

In theory it sounds magical–like FaceTime crossed with a Pixar film–and maybe that’s what it feels like. But I can’t be the only one who watches this commercial and just finds the entire experience profoundly sad. Maybe it’s my own guilt speaking–I myself am a parent who travels a lot–but to see two people, sitting alone, pulling on this clunky head hardware just to share a moment before bed, doesn’t elicit the warm and fuzzy feelings of AT&T’s old “reach out and touch someone” commercials. It looks like we’ve grown so far apart from one another, divided by the never-ending work hours of the modern “connected” world, that the only way we could read a paper book to a child is to don a gyroscope-tracking digital scuba mask connected to spotty hotel Wi-Fi.