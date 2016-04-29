How A Solitary Confinement Experience Was Built In Virtual Reality

With notable films and television programs detailing prison life, some might think they have a fairly accurate portrait of life in solitary confinement. And most people wouldn’t exactly be keen on experiencing anything even remotely like it. But The Guardian’s Special Projects group, tasked with virtual-reality storytelling, is wagering that people will want to experience solitary confinement—virtually.

In 6×9, directed by Special Projects editors Francesca Panetta and Lindsay Poulton, viewers are placed in an interactive, virtual segregation cell rendered in CGI. The project, announced this week, aims to highlight the psychological deterioration and sensory deprivation experienced by segregated inmates, 6×9 participants are encouraged to interact with objects and learn what can and cannot be done in solitary confinement.

Soundtracking the experience is audio from interviews with seven former inmates who did stints in solitary confinement, and who were in prison from one to eight years in California and New York. Academic psychologists Dr. Terry Kupers and Dr. Craig Haney, who have both studied the effects of solitary confinement for decades, also explain the effects of this type of segregation in audio recordings.

Panetta told Co.Create that 6×9 grew out of the Special Project’s brainstorming sessions for VR productions, but that the team had also wanted to do a big piece on solitary confinement anyway.

“My job here is to innovate in ways we tell stories [and] I had wanted to make a VR piece,” Panetta said. “At the same time we were discussing doing a big piece on solitary confinement. In fact the larger piece on solitary fell by the wayside, but the idea of 6×9 was seeded. We realized that it was a perfect story for the genre—one that is solely about location and environment and your place within that.”

Panetta’s research involved a lot of reading, watching documentaries, and talking to people who had experienced solitary confinement over the phone. So Panetta and Poulton traveled to the U.S. last September to interview the seven inmates, as well as talk to Dr. Kupers and Dr. Haney.

To create the virtual solitary cell, the team enlisted London-based VFX studio The Mill. The company’s producer, Jarred Vladich, told Co.Create that The Mill used prison cell reference photography and documentaries to give the cell its distinct look. They also explored the process of aging the cell to give it an authentic and realistic appearance.