Men Smash And Women Cry In This Supercut Of Mirror Scenes In Movies

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

WHAT: “Man // Woman // Mirror,” a video essay about that scene in many a film in which someone confronts their reflection in a mirror, broken down by gender.

WHO: Joost Broeren and Sander Spies Fandor Keyframe.

WHY WE CARE: Previously, Co.Create was under the impression that the most common thing to happen when someone looks in the mirror in a movie is that they splash water on their face and then when they look up, the killer is behind them. This supercut reveals, however, that a substantial portion of mirror scenes in movies go one of two ways, depending on gender: either bitter tears or a violent freakout. With a sample size of 52 films with mirror scenes, the creators found 20 instances of women crying in the mirror, as compared with eight men; and 20 instances of men smashing a mirror, as opposed to four with women. Should the supercut have included the scene in Face/Off where John Travolta and Nic Cage are wearing each other’s faces and shoot their respective reflections in a double-sided mirror? It probably should not have. But that doesn’t take anything away from the astute observation overall.

