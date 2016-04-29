Men Smash And Women Cry In This Supercut Of Mirror Scenes In Movies

WHO: Joost Broeren and Sander Spies Fandor Keyframe.

WHY WE CARE: Previously, Co.Create was under the impression that the most common thing to happen when someone looks in the mirror in a movie is that they splash water on their face and then when they look up, the killer is behind them. This supercut reveals, however, that a substantial portion of mirror scenes in movies go one of two ways, depending on gender: either bitter tears or a violent freakout. With a sample size of 52 films with mirror scenes, the creators found 20 instances of women crying in the mirror, as compared with eight men; and 20 instances of men smashing a mirror, as opposed to four with women. Should the supercut have included the scene in Face/Off where John Travolta and Nic Cage are wearing each other’s faces and shoot their respective reflections in a double-sided mirror? It probably should not have. But that doesn’t take anything away from the astute observation overall.