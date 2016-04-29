Harvey Nichols Celebrates Vogue’s Centenary With A 100-Year-Old Model

WHAT: Vogue magazine is 100 years old, and to celebrate, U.K. department store Harvey Nichols has taken a full-page ad in the June issue using model Bo Gilbert, aged 100.

WHO: Harvey Nichols, adam&eveDDB

WHY WE CARE: Harvey Nichols’s marketing is often strong on attitude. Remember the holiday campaign, “Sorry, I spent it on myself,” or its loyalty app spot, featuring shoplifters being caught in the act?

This one-off print ad, to mark Vogue’s 100th anniversary, retains some of that mischief but loses any hint of mean spirit with the use of the endearing Bo Gilbert, and further makes a serious point about ageism in fashion. In a behind-the-scenes film of the shoot, Bo discusses her lifelong love of clothes, her disappointment that women no longer wear hats, and her style icon, Audrey Hepburn. Her reaction when she is shown the results of the shoot is delightful.