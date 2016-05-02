10 Habits Of Well-Liked Bosses

If you’ve ever had a truly great boss, you know how important they can be to a company’s success. In fact, Gallup’s 2015 report, “State of the American Manager: Analytics and Advice for Leaders,” chalks up 70% of the variance in employee engagement scores to the quality of the respondents’ bosses.

But the term “good boss” isn’t really clear. What’s the difference between a great boss and one that’s just so-so? Here are 10 habits that great bosses share. They Are Clear Communicators Good bosses seek the input of employees and make sure they understand what’s going on around them, says Jeffrey J. Fox, founder of management consulting firm Fox & Company, Inc. and author of How to Become a Great Boss: The Rules for Getting and Keeping the Best Employees. The best bosses engage employees in dialogue about the company and their input is valued, he says. They’re not ambiguous and you always know where you stand with them. “Employees hate ambiguity. You’ve got to get ahead of the ever-running rumor mill,” he says. They Trust Their Employees In addition to being good communicators, good bosses hire for intelligence, integrity, and an I-can-do-it attitude rather than just experience—then trust their employees to perform, Fox says. If you hire good people, you don’t need to micromanage or waste energy on worrying whether the work will get done. If you hire good people, you don’t need to micromanage or waste energy on worrying whether the work will get done. “Sometimes a boss is like a master gardener,” Fox says. “You’re constantly in the garden, pruning, trimming, fertilizing, watering, getting rid of dead plants, and making sure there’s no bad insects,” he says. They’re Consistent Running hot and cold doesn’t bode well for a boss’s ability, according to a February 2016 study published in the Academy of Management Journal. While some may think that being treated fairly sometimes is better than never, the study found that employees in environments where fair treatment was inconsistent had more psychological stress than both people who were treated consistently fairly and consistently unfairly.

They Believe In Development People who are exceptional leaders of other people have typically been through training and had good mentors and believe in providing that for the people who work for them, Seagraves says. They use the skills they’ve developed over time to help their employees learn and grow in their careers. They Have Your Back Sutton says employees typically love a boss who “has their back.” That means they can trust you to advocate for them, be honest, give them meaningful work, and provide a supportive and protective environment as much as possible. “We teach our doctoral students [that] one of the fundamental things that a manager does is to reduce interference and interruptions from the larger organization so people can get their work done,” he says.