Samsung Shows Off A New Attitude In San Francisco This Week

Call it a makeover. Samsung has long had a reputation in America for being businesslike, mechanical, and inscrutable. At the tech giant’s annual developer conference, the presentations are usually led by older Korean men in business suits who tout products like hype men at a 1950s auto show.

DJ Koh leads Samsung’s worldwide phone business.

Not this year. What I’ve seen this week at SDC2016 in San Francisco is a company that seems more relaxed, down-to-earth, human, funny, and even, well, cool.

Case in point: The second person onstage today after smartphones head honcho DJ Koh was Injong Rhee, head of R&D in Samsung’s software and services business. Injong, an ex-NC State professor, has near-shoulder-length hair, and cracked jokes about it repeatedly during his presentation. He even displayed graphs showing the inverse relationship between the pace of Samsung software development and the length of his hair. It was actually funny–something you almost never see in a keynote.

Such high-level speeches are also often doctored to death by marketing people, then scrubbed clean by attorneys before they see the light of day. But these keynotes didn’t have that sound. The presenters made jokes. They referenced their personal lives. The point of these events is to fire up developers to create products for Samsung devices and platforms, but the people I heard didn’t try to do with it with a lot of superlatives and marketing jabber–they pretty much stuck to the things that matter to developers.

I learned from a source later in the day that Samsung brought in help from the outside to help the keynote speakers seem more relevant to developers. No shame in that.

Samsung knows it needs to work on its image in the West. In truth, it’s in the middle of a wide-ranging transformation of its public persona. You can see it in the company’s TV ads–they’re (arguably) funny, they leverage celebrities with cultural cache (William H. Macy, Lil Wayne), and they never take their products too seriously.

Out in the hallways, development partners are showing off music and personal health apps and devices. Samsung’s version of Garageband–called Soundcamp–was featured in the keynote address, and a DJ in a booth in the exhibit hall spun music developed with the app.