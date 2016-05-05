Why This Christian University Requires All Students To Wear A Fitbit

Colleges are all about preparing students for the working world. So now that major employers, from Bank of America to Target, require employees to wear fitness trackers, it makes sense that universities would follow along.

Professors will determine whether students have met their university-mandated 10,000-steps-per-day fitness requirement.

Oral Roberts University, a Christian university in Oklahoma, announced earlier this year that it would require incoming freshman to wear Fitbits, given professors access to step count and heart rate data of their students. Though students can opt out, the default is that each student will wear one, and this will allow professors to determine whether students have met their university-mandated 10,000-steps-per-day fitness requirement.

The privacy and security questions are immediate with this kind of data collection. Will math professors know when students pretend they are sick, but really went out for a jog or took a nap? The answer is, for now, no. Only the relevant health teachers have access to the data, which is fairly limited. For 50 years, the school has required that students meet a daily fitness goal but previously their progress was self-reported, says Mike Mathews, ORU’s chief information officer. The Fitbits will simply automate the process, he says, and allow students to better track their progress.

“We’re only collecting steps and heart rate, that’s it. Everything else we consider intrusive at this point,” says Matthews.

Still, there are a lot of interesting questions that can be asked with a wider range of Fitbit data. Matthews says student groups have already formed and want to correlate sleep patterns to grades on tests. But the school hasn’t authorized that kind of research on a larger scale.

“Is there any evidence that if you cram for a test, that you’re going to get better scores? Probably not,” Matthews says “This system makes it possible to start monitoring that . . . but we chose not to at this point.”

Other schools, though, are monitoring this kind of information. For example, researchers at the University of Notre Dame are enrolling student volunteers in a four-year study to look at similar kinds of questions, including the relationship between students’ networks of friends and their health and sleep patterns.