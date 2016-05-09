The Next New York City Breweries Will Be For Recycling Food Waste

In 16 years, if all goes as planned, New York City will no longer send any trash to landfills. That includes the million-plus tons of food waste the city generates every year. But, like other cities that are trying to recycle organic waste, New York faces a challenge: there aren’t yet enough places to take it.

The biggest composting facility on the East Coast was closed in 2014 because it smelled so foul, a problem compounded by the length of time it took the food to break down. Composting might work well if everyone had a backyard. But it turns out that it’s a tricky thing to scale up, especially for the amount of food thrown out in a large city.

Biogas made from food waste that can be burned for electricity is another option, but it creates pollution. Instead, a new startup, Industrial/Organic, is attempting to develop a clean, indoor process that can turn food waste into near-odorless fertilizer and can be done within city limits.

Founder Amanda Prinzo learned about New York’s lack of organic waste facilities when she began volunteering for a city compost program. “I originally started wanting to work on a collection service,” she says. “I wanted to be like Uber for recycling. I thought organic waste was already figured out–you just compost it. I thought there wasn’t really a lot of room for innovation.”

Prinzo found out that New York had been considering composting for decades. The fact that it has been slow to launch–currently composting is only mandatory for some large businesses with a pilot program for some residents–is partly because of a lack of places to handle the food waste.

Industrial/Organic’s system is based on a method of fermentation that can process waste more quickly, at greater volumes. “It works by pickling food waste–you’re preserving it,” she says. The process produces biomass pellets that can be used as fertilizer and wastewater that could be cleaned and reused. It’s a method that has already been used on a small scale by some community gardens and homesteaders. The startup has mechanized and scaled it up.

The startup has been testing its food-waste recycling process in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

It processes food waste in a week, compared to as long as three months at a composting facility. It doesn’t have the same challenges with odor and can happen inside. “It’s laid out sort of like a brewery, so we can pop up in a warehouse,” she says. “We don’t have to build a plant from the ground.”