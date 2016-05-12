Sorry, Trump: Ending Borders Could Jump-Start The World Economy

Forget, for a moment, about Donald Trump and his calls for a Mexico border wall and a ban on Muslims coming to this country. Imagine, instead, the opposite: We welcome any and all immigrants who want to come here, with no restrictions on visas and passports. Imagine, too, that all other nations do the same, that everyone can move wherever they like. There are no borders. Anyone can move, live, and work wherever they want.

Practically and politically, it’s a crazy idea, of course. But, according to several respectable economists, it’s also an idea with tremendous economic merit. Opening all national borders, they estimate, could boost global wealth by between 67% and 172%.

“Research on this question has been distinguished by its rarity and obscurity, but the few estimates we have should make economists’ jaws hit their desks,” writes development economist Michael Clemens, of the Center for Global Development, reviewing the research. “When it comes to policies that restrict emigration, there appear to be trillion-dollar bills on the sidewalk.”

Allowing the free movement of people would, in a sense, complete the job of globalization, which saw the liberalization of trade and capital. But the benefits could be much greater. The International Monetary Fund says doing away with remaining cross-border capital controls–where countries, like China, won’t allow money to leave their borders–would see gains of $65 billion. Harvard economist Lant Pritchett says doing the same for workers would boost global GDP by a staggering $65 trillion.

Why the big numbers? It comes down to the efficiency of the market. National borders, while maintaining sovereignty and identity, are a distortion of commercial activity. Millions of people want to move from poorer countries to richer ones, but we don’t let them. At the same time, the lack of cheap labor those immigrants could provide dampens the growth of rich countries. The most productive market is where everyone does what they’re capable of doing. When a PhD chemist does gardening work rather than hiring an immigrant to do it, it prevents her from doing PhD-order things, and it prevents immigrants from earning wages higher than they could get at home, where there aren’t PhD chemists with the money to hire them to garden.

“Borders are the single biggest cause of discrimination in all of world history,” says the Dutch journalist Rutger Bregman in his new book, Utopia for Realists (which we also covered here). And you can see his point. We complain about inequality among Americans, but inequality between people of different countries is far greater, and national borders can stop people from earning what they’re worth.

“In developed countries, employees are expected to be flexible,” Bregman writes. “If you want a job, you have to follow the money. But when ultra-flexible labor heads our way from the world’s developing countries, we suddenly see them as economic freeloaders. Those seeking asylum are only allowed to stay if they have reason to fear persecution at home based on their religion or birth.”