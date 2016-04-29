Talking Cats, Solitary Confinement, And Sports Trolls: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

This week’s theme is “Different Perspectives on Sports” . . . Okay, not really, but two of the picks here dive headfirst into a few issues consistently facing the male-dominated narratives of sports culture. Forget “throw like a girl” and all its unfortunate connotations, how about “face down death and rape threats on a regular basis” as a metaphor for toughness? Onward!

What: Nike’s latest “Inner Strength” series continues with United Arab Emirates’ Olympic hopeful Amna Al Haddad talking about training as both a woman and a covered Muslim.

Who: Nike

Why We Care: Here we have a mainstream sports ad that takes a swing at two stereotypes in one shot. Amna Al Haddad is a woman, a Muslim woman, and a weightlifter. And yet anyone can understand, identify with, and be inspired by her story because sports are one of the world’s great equalizers. What better message could you hope for?

What: A 3-D printed, rubber-lacquered cat collar kitted out with a microphone, speaker, Bluetooth technology, and Wi-Fi that translates your cat’s sounds into a human voice.

Who: Temptations, adam&eveDDB

Why We Care: Okay, this is pretty weird. The brand, obviously inspired by that dog from Up, spins some fun science in an attempt to make the connection between people and their pets even stronger with not only an ad, but something you can (hopefully) give to your own cat.