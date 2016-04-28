How Jeffrey Katzenberg Created, Built, And Sold DreamWorks Animation

On Thursday, Comcast made it official and bought DreamWorks Animation (DWA) for a hefty $3.8 billion, bringing to a close a Hollywood saga that began back in the early 1990s when Jeffrey Katzenberg, then the chairman of Disney, was unceremoniously fired by his boss Michael Eisner. Fueled with ambition, rage, and a desire to trounce Disney, Katzenberg cofounded DreamWorks SKG, an independent studio full of sky-high ambitions, with movie mogul Steven Spielberg and former music industry impresario and billionaire David Geffen. Katzenberg became CEO of the spinoff company DWA in 2004.

DWA’s new deal with Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, means that the kinetic, Diet Coke-chugging Katzenberg will finally step down from the animation company he tirelessly built, and that at its height churned out blockbusters like Shrek and Madagascar. Chris Meledandri, the head of Illumination Entertainment, which is Universal Pictures’ animation division, will now oversee DWA’s film studio, while Katzenberg will take on the role of consultant to NBCUniversal. Katzenberg will also be chairman of a new division called DreamWorks New Media, overseeing entities like AwesomenessTV, a thriving digital network aimed at millennials in which DWA owns a controlling stake.

Shrek Image: courtesy of Dreamworks/Paramount Pictures

The sale reconfirms the not-so-new reality of the challenges of being an independent studio in today’s Hollywood. It’s no coincidence that DWA’s rivals, including Pixar and Illumination, are both owned by deep-pocketed conglomerates that can withstand downturns in box office fortunes. That is something DWA has been struggling with. Despite top-grossing franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train a Dragon, the company has not been as consistent as its competitors in recent years. Its last hands-down hit was Madagascar 3 in 2012. The company’s latest release, Kung Fu Panda 3, fared well (it grossed $504 million worldwide)–until you consider that its budget was a reported $145 million and that films like Disney’s Zootopia are about to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. As for DWA releases like Turbo and Mr. Peabody and Sherman, they simply failed to resonate.

Like DreamWorks, the film studio that Spielberg still oversees in a much more modest form than originally envisioned, DWA’s ambitions–or Katzenberg’s ambitions, for he has always been the company’s beating heart and most hands-on overlord–ultimately got the best of it. From the beginning, everything about the company was grandiose, starting with its Tuscan-inspired campus in Glendale, California. Stocked with water fountains, masseuses, and free lunches, the studio was expressly built to woo away animators from Disney–and it succeeded. But as the go-go ’90s faded and the movie industry began contracting, DWA never fell in line with the times. It just kept getting bigger and more grandiose. That meant budgets and even schedules ballooned–at one point DWA was churning out three animated films a year, which is three times what companies like Pixar and Disney have historically produced. There’s a reason why they were spending so much money and time: Animated films take several years to create. Eventually, the times–and Wall Street, specifically–caught up with DWA. The campus was sold, pink slips were issued, and Katzenberg began looking for a buyer.

In some ways, though, Katzenberg was very much in tune with the rapid changes in the industry. He was an early (and stalwart) champion of 3-D filmmaking. And more so than most old-school moguls, he is keenly connected with youth culture (he was one of the first suits to make an appearance at Vidcon, the annual gathering for YouTube stars and enthusiasts) and bet savvily on AwesomenessTV back when most people had never even heard of it. He also built up DreamWorks’ TV division in interesting ways–DWA creates thousands of hours of kids’ programming for Netflix, and the company acquired Classic Media back in 2012, giving it the rights to characters like Casper the Friendly Ghost and Lassie.

These latter moves may be what saved him, ironically, and snagged him a buyer after several near-marriages with suitors like Hasbro and Japan’s SoftBank. Comcast is said to be interested not just in DWA’s movie properties, but in all of its IP, which it plans to exploit across theme parks, consumer products, and in TV.