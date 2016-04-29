From Tech Curfews To Following Your Gut: April’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned why it’s so difficult to trust our instincts, how to make better chitchat, and what to expect from adopting a tech curfew.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in April 2016.

“Go with your gut” may be such a familiar adage that it’s grown trite. But it also happens to be smart advice, even if it’s tough to implement. Following our gut instincts, as one expert puts it, is about “trusting the collection of all your subconscious experiences.” Here’s how to do that.

You may not be surprised to learn that tech jobs and caregiving positions are growing as our lives get more connected and Western populations age. But there are some surprises on the latest forecast, too. This month we learned which types of opportunities will predominate over the next decade and the skills it’ll take to seize them.

As one communication expert explains, “Good conversations require a give and take, just like keeping a ball in the air during a game of catch.” What are some ways to do that? For starters, think twice before rushing to share your own experiences. Here are five other tips for becoming a better conversationalist.

You don’t need to be told that exercise is good for your body, mood, or emotions. But what about your brain? Writer Michael Grothaus took a cue from a recent Finnish study on the links between exercise and “neurogenesis,” the capacity to develop new nerve cells, and adopted a strict exercise regimen for a month. This is what he (unscientifically) discovered.

Think responding to emails in bed is a way to squeeze more productivity into your busy day? You might change your mind after you read The Muse’s Alex Cavoulacos’s monthlong experience of cutting out TV, laptop, and iPhone every night.