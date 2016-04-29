From Tech Curfews To Following Your Gut: April’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned why it’s so difficult to trust our instincts, how to make better chitchat, and what to expect from adopting a tech curfew.
These are the stories you loved in Leadership in April 2016.
1. The Hidden Power In Trusting Your Gut Instincts
“Go with your gut” may be such a familiar adage that it’s grown trite. But it also happens to be smart advice, even if it’s tough to implement. Following our gut instincts, as one expert puts it, is about “trusting the collection of all your subconscious experiences.” Here’s how to do that.
2. These Will Be The Top Jobs In 2025
You may not be surprised to learn that tech jobs and caregiving positions are growing as our lives get more connected and Western populations age. But there are some surprises on the latest forecast, too. This month we learned which types of opportunities will predominate over the next decade and the skills it’ll take to seize them.
3. Six Habits Of The Best Conversationalists
As one communication expert explains, “Good conversations require a give and take, just like keeping a ball in the air during a game of catch.” What are some ways to do that? For starters, think twice before rushing to share your own experiences. Here are five other tips for becoming a better conversationalist.
4. Here’s How A Month Of Exercise Affected My Brain
You don’t need to be told that exercise is good for your body, mood, or emotions. But what about your brain? Writer Michael Grothaus took a cue from a recent Finnish study on the links between exercise and “neurogenesis,” the capacity to develop new nerve cells, and adopted a strict exercise regimen for a month. This is what he (unscientifically) discovered.
5. What Happened When I Stopped Using Screens After 11 p.m.
Think responding to emails in bed is a way to squeeze more productivity into your busy day? You might change your mind after you read The Muse’s Alex Cavoulacos’s monthlong experience of cutting out TV, laptop, and iPhone every night.
6. Hiring Managers Reveal The 10 Seemingly Small Things They Judge Candidates On
It isn’t just your resume that hiring managers are scrutinizing. Here’s a look at some of the subtler things, like the kinds of questions you ask and how punctual you are, that you might be getting scored on.
7. Seven Essential Lessons From The Harvard Innovation Lab
The Harvard Innovation Lab (I-lab) is a collaboration and education space launched in 2011 to help develop students’ interest in entrepreneurship and innovation. But you don’t need to be accepted to the Ivy League school to get a glimpse at what the students learn.
8. Forget Millennials—Why You Should Hire Someone Over 55
Employers may be fighting over finding the next Mark Zuckerberg, but they should turn their sights to those over 55. Older workers stay in their jobs longer and bring a lot more experience.
9. Nine Surprisingly Simple Ways To Get People To Respond To Your Email
If you’re like most people, you get around 120 emails every single day. Chances are, you only respond to a fraction of them. But since the same goes for the people you contact, here are a few tips to help you boost the likelihood of folks actually writing you back.
10. Five Habits To Get Over Self-Limiting Beliefs
We may not be fully conscious of our most deeply held negative ideas about ourselves. Yet according to resilience expert Andrew Shatté, some of those “iceberg beliefs” motivate us to try harder, even though they can leave us feeling dejected if we come up short. This month, Shatté shared some strategies for getting past them.