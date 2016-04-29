Video Reduces Kung Fu To Its Essence, And It’s Gorgeous

They’re called martial arts for a reason. A kung fu master moves with all the choreographed grace of a prima ballerina. But that can be easy to forget as fists and knives fly, and the id-infused glee of watching bad guys getting kicked in the face hits you full bore.

Something about these visualizations by media artist Tobias Gremmler is making me see the martial arts anew. As spotted by Prosthetic Knowledge, motion captured from a kung fu fighter is filtered through various schemes of computer-generated graphics to produce living sculptures that are strongly reminiscent of work by Universal Everything.

And as a viewer, you’re left with just the forms and none of the violence–martial art becomes abstract art.