Gatorade Salutes Peyton Manning With “Dear Peyton” Letters

WHAT: NFL star Peyton Manning officially retired in March , and here a laundry list of fans, friends, former teammates, and coaches–including former Colts coach Tony Dungy, Brandon Stokley, Derek Jeter, his brother Eli, and more–salute him by reading some of the handwritten letters he wrote to them over the years.

WHO: Gatorade, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA

WHY WE CARE: The old saying goes, actions speak louder than words. When it comes to sports ads, typically the actions we see are heroic shots of a star player in the heat of a game or training. But here, Gatorade uniquely uses words as actions, to celebrate the player Manning was by not showing him at all, but instead how he treats those he comes in contact with throughout his Hall of Fame career.