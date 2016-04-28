Apple’s First CareKit Apps Are Here

How often do you visit your doctor’s office? Three, four times per year? For most of us, our health is really about what happens between these visits: It’s the medications we take, our changing moods, or that decision to hit the gym more regularly.

Apple sees a huge opportunity to connect patients, doctors, and caregivers using mobile technology. Its flagship devices, such as iPhone and Apple Watch, are continuously collecting health information using sensor-based technology. But the next step is to bring this data into the hands of a care team, including doctors, nurses, health coaches, and caregivers.

Apple’s CareKit service, which is available today via Github’s open source community, is designed to make it easier for developers to do just that. Developers can use CareKit to help patients collect health data, manage their symptoms, and share a report with their care team–all via a mobile phone.

The iPhone maker has kept CareKit under wraps since the service was unveiled in March. But its CareKit team has been quietly working with three startups that received early access to the code: One Drop, an app for diabetes management; Glow, maker of reproductive health apps; and Iodine, a medication management app for people with depression. The Cleveland Clinic is building an app for patients with respiratory conditions such as asthma, which will be available in the coming days.

“We had about a month to play with CareKit,” says Iodine founder and CEO Thomas Goetz. “It has been especially helpful for us to slot in important context in a way that makes sense to patients, like our trend data on what they can expect from an antidepressant.”

Goetz says his team opted to rip and replace its existing code in cases where they preferred the CareKit user experience. One example is a particularly nifty module called Connect, which makes it easy for patients to share a PDF health report via fax, email, or SMS.

Developers using CareKit can take a pick ‘n’ mix approach to their development. The software framework includes four modules, which were designed by Apple’s team with the following use cases in mind: administering a care plan, measuring symptoms, laying out insights via a dashboard to help judge whether treatments are working, and sharing health reports.