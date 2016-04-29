4 Ways I’ve Learned To Stay In The Loop As CEO Without Micromanaging

Being a good manager sometimes feels like walking a tightrope. You want to be hands-on and accessible. You’re invested in your employees’ success and want to be a valuable resource for them. And, above all else, you need to make sure your department or company is making forward progress.

But at the same time, you don’t want to be so involved in your teams’ day-to-day activities that you squelch their creativity, hurt morale, and miss out on your priorities completely.

I’ve done my best to walk this line as I’ve scaled The Muse over the last four years. Early on, my cofounder Alex and I did pretty much everything that needed to be done, from setting company priorities to selling partnership deals to even debugging the site (yikes). As we grew the team, we shed some of these responsibilities, but we still needed to find a way to remain involved.

Case in point: At one time in our early days, we missed a goal for a key monthly metric by nearly 20%—which came, at the time, as a shock. The team concerned had let us know initially that we were on track, but then there was radio silence until the news came that we’d fallen short. It wasn’t until the end of the month that Alex and I learned we were SOL to fix the problem. It was especially frustrating because we both felt like we should’ve been more proactive about checking in.

As we learned, staying in the loop is important. And ideally, you’d be able to do that without hovering over people’s desks. The secret is to find methods that work for both you and your team members. And while that’s never easy in practice, I’ve found that these tactics can help.

Everybody’s different. We all have different work methods, communication skills, and preferred management styles. One person can take a vague idea and run with it, while another might need explicit direction and a little more supervision in order to execute. Maybe one employee prefers frequent check-ins to ensure he’s on the right track, while another wants to present the almost-finished product and get feedback from there.

Needless to say, it’s crucial that you get to know your employees in order to understand which methods and tactics work best for them. And you need to do that before you sort out the approach that’s best for you to stay looped in. There’s no golden management strategy that’s perfect for everyone. Take the energy you’d otherwise put into micromanaging and reroute it into relationship building. Discover what fits really well with your team members, and move forward from there.