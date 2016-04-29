5 Tips For Creating Tension From “Green Room” Director Jeremy Saulnier

The filmmaker’s latest is the one that really seals it–like duct tape over a machete wound. Green Room spends just enough time introducing the punk rock band at its core before dropping them into a hellmouth of a situation that’s only going to get worse before it gets better, if it ever does. Green Room follows on the heels of Blue Ruin, a singular tale of revenge that plays out like an arthouse Death Wish, if Paul Kersey only went after one specific family. Saulnier has hinted that after these two movies, he might be ready to move beyond this ultrarealistic-thriller niche. Perhaps that’s because he appears to have perfected it.

Even if the filmmaker does move on to other genres–and probably other, much higher budgets–he’ll be bringing with him the finely tuned skills at orchestrating audience expectations that we’ve come to, well, expect. With Green Room out in theaters now, Co.Create talked to Jeremy Saulnier about escalating tension, the space-bar test, and pulling the rug out from beneath the audience.

“I think the discipline of not sharing information can be great,” Saulnier says. “Especially with the band in Green Room. I’m going for a really impossible situation. Like, this cannot end well–some people have to die. What is so terrifying is when you are in the middle of this situation and you have no access to any information around it and there are other people lurking outside that know everything and you are at their mercy completely. So if I can put the audience in that perspective, it’s so anxiety-inducing because you know there’s terrible shit happening and this poor band is so tragically ignoring that, you just feel for them.

One of my rules is with all of the foreknowledge and the research that goes into making a movie, you don’t stop and explain to the audience. Because if you give them full immersion into the environment and the characters talk amongst themselves and never to the audience or for their benefit, the audience leans forward–their eyes are wide open, their ears are more tuned in because they are a bit out of their depth and they’re playing a little bit of catch up. When you make that an active role for the audience then you have a lot more of their attention and you can do a lot more with that.”

“Tension comes not only from technique, but from investment in character,” Saulnier says. “Because if you’re in a typical slasher film scenario, you might have some tension that builds up eight seconds before the kill, but you know that they’re there to get killed. And in this movie, if you’re really invested in the characters and you really want them to live and you really appreciate them on a deeply human level, then the peril is real and intensified. But they have to be like real people. These characters trapped in the room, they’re having real debates. And that’s also me writing, like, trying to figure the fuck out what would I do, what would my friends do. If you’re the aggressive one that had some kind of physical prowess, what’s the best move for you, and if you’re just scared shitless in the corner and you don’t want any confrontation, what’s the best move for you? So they have these debates and they do absurd things because the alternative is certain death. But I think humanizing and adhering to the logic within the world and the characters and not movie logic, that’s the thing.”

“In Green Room, there’s a confined situation, there’s always that physical boundary,” Saulnier says. “But then when the characters break out of it, the tension only escalates if the open space becomes as dangerous as the confined room. You invert it at some point so that the room now becomes a refuge and then we don’t know what should happen. Like, they’ve achieved a goal, they got out, and then shit hits the fan again. So it’s all about utilizing the environment to keep pulling the rug from under the audience and what they expect to be the next logical step in the film ends up being an even deeper pile of shit.”