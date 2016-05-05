This Clever New Business Makes Art Studios Affordable In San Francisco

San Francisco’s insane rents have squeezed artists and galleries out of spaces that, in some cases, they’ve rented for decades. But a new business found a clever way to help art stay in the city: a complex of art studios and galleries will be subsidized by on-site, high-end art storage for rich collectors.

“The Bay Area, and San Francisco specifically, was in real and serious danger of losing a large part of its cultural capital,” says Deborah Rappaport, who founded the Minnesota Street Project with her husband, venture capitalist Andy Rappaport. “That was just not okay.”

The Rappaports are philanthropists, but they wanted to solve the problem with a self-sustaining business not donations. All profits from their services for collectors will keep rents low for everyone else –32 permanent artists, dozens of visiting artists, 10 art galleries, and an arts education nonprofit.

As collectors themselves, they realized that they could offer a different kind of service for other collectors. “We can offer a smaller, more personalized program to folks, that they’ll pay for, and the profits from that business can then help support the whole rest of the business,” she says. “It’s like a business that has several lines: This is our luxury line, and it supports the discount line.”

Built in old warehouses in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood, the complex was also able to keep costs lower because it’s in an area that’s zoned for light industry. Art businesses qualified, but some other types of businesses, or apartments, might not.

“That means that we could come in, we could identify spaces that would work for us, and we were not in most cases having to complete against people who wanted to re-entitle those spaces for residential or office use,” says Rappaport. “Which doesn’t mean it was inexpensive, but it does mean it wasn’t as crazy as it could have been.”

The design of the new studios and galleries also helps make things more affordable. When the art studios open in June, artists will share access to a wood shop, kiln, a printing lab, space to stretch canvases, and room for other things that take a lot of room but artists don’t need to do all the time. That meant the studios themselves can be smaller. Galleries share kitchen space, restrooms, and a packing and shipping room for art.