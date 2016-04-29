How Men’s Changing Friendships Might Reshape The Workplace

Men: when you go to the movies with another guy, how many seats do you take? Chances are the answer is three: one of you sits in one seat, you put your coats in the middle seat between you, and the other guy takes the third. Why? Well, aside from letting you manspread, you wouldn’t want anyone to think you were there, you know, “together.”

Women: you go the movies with another woman. How many seats do you take? The correct answer is two. Why? Because you don’t care at all if anyone thinks you’re “together,” and besides, you want to be able to talk with your friend.

Something happened in the mad rush through the 20th century: men lost their friends.

Now, of course, this is generalizing a bit, but our culture generalizes a lot–especially when it comes to gender and friendship. This is the era of bromances and brohugs and BFFs and “friending” everyone you’ve ever known or might ever want to know. But amid all that supposed camaraderie, in recent years (and as LGBT visibility rises), men’s friendships have become haunted by homophobia–the fear that emotional closeness must be accompanied by sex. Weird, right?

It wasn’t always this way, and there are already signs that friendships among men are shifting–with potentially big implications for the modern workplace.

Something happened in the mad rush through the 20th century: men lost their friends. During the first half of the century, American culture held fast to war buddies and fellows in our fraternal lodges–remember Jackie Gleason and Art Carney as Raccoons? But, generally speaking, the professional class’s postwar move to the suburbs, coupled with a dog-eat-dog business ethos, steadily isolated many men from that casual fellowship.

By the late 1970s, Daniel Levinson, the Yale psychologist who invented the term “male midlife crisis,” wrote in his 1978 best-seller The Seasons of a Man’s Life these cheery words: “Close friendship with a man or woman is rarely experienced by American men.” As Levinson saw it at the time, “Most men do not have an intimate male friend of the kind that they recall fondly from boyhood or youth.” In his 1983 book on the subject, Men & Friendship, writer Stuart Miller described men’s friendships as characterized by “thinness, insincerity, and even chronic wariness.” Ouch.