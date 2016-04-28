Why Your Single Minority Candidate Has Statistically No Chance Of Being Hired

Diversity initiatives are popping up all over, particularly within technology companies that have a preponderance of white men among executives and staff.

Several organizations started by putting measures in place to ensure new hires were drawn from a more diverse talent pool. Now, a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado aims to show that simply adding one minority candidate to the pipeline doesn’t guarantee a quick fix.

You can hardly blame them for trying. The business case for diversity–even in a more nuanced form–is hard for companies to ignore. So the likes of Facebook, Slack, and Pinterest attempted to change the ratio by taking a page from the NFL’s Rooney Rule. It requires at least one person from an underrepresented background and one female candidate to be interviewed for every open leadership position.

In both the NFL and among the tech companies that have tried to use the method, progress has been incremental. Only six of the league’s 32 head coaches are people of color, and the ratios at the startups haven’t budged much more.

When there is only one woman, she doesn’t stand a chance of being hired.

Stefanie K. Johnson, David Hekman, and Elsa Chan of the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business were curious about the unconscious biases that did play in when diverse candidates applied for a job. They conducted three studies aimed at seeing what happened when the status quo changed.

For the first, 144 undergraduate students had to review qualifications of three job candidates who had made the short list for an open position. Though they all had the same credentials, the researchers manipulated their names to those that sound stereotypically like one race or another for a job that wasn’t typically populated with homogenous talent (athletic director). Previous studies such as the one from the National Bureau of Economic Research confirmed that candidates with African American-sounding names have been discriminated against.

In their experiment, half the students were given a candidate pool that had two white and one minority candidate and the other half had two minority and one white candidates. Unsurprisingly, when there were more white candidates, the status quo prevailed. Flip the majority and participants leaned toward recommending a black candidate.